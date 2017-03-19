Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly James City Co. crash

GFX CAR ACCIDENT.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a man on Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on March 19 in the 9200 block of Richmond Road.

Police say Milton Ray Grant, 37, of Toano, was driving westbound on Richmond Road when his car went off the left side of the road. The car struck at tree, spun around and flipped over landing on it's roof.

Grant was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 WVEC-TV