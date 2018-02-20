Man featured on Trump dating site has child sex conviction

There are dating sites for all kinds of people: Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, JDate -- and now there's a new one that's getting some hype online. (Photo: KABC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who was one of the faces of a dating service for fans of the president has a felony conviction for indecent liberties with a child.



News outlets reported Monday that visitors to the Trump Dating website were greeted with images of Jodi and William Barrett Riddleberger. The married couple are conservative activists involved in a Tea Party-inspired political action committee. Their exact role with the dating site catering to supporters of President Donald Trump is unclear.



State records show William Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 on the charge stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was then 25.



He told WRAL-TV that he's "already paid (his) debt" for that charge. Records show he didn't serve prison time.



As of Tuesday morning, the site features a different couple.

© 2018 Associated Press