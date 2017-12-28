WVEC
Man found dead in home after gunfire exchange with police

Associated Press , WVEC 4:06 PM. EST December 28, 2017

CHESTER, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police.
    
Maj. Edward Carpenter is a spokesman for the Chesterfield County police department. He tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch officers were called to a home in Chester on Wednesday over a domestic dispute.
    
Carpenter says officers heard gunfire in the home, and a woman and a child fled the residence.
    
Police say 38-year-old Kenneth Perna-Rutsky came outside with a long gun that he fired at officers. Carpenter says officers returned fire and Perna-Rutsky went back into the home.
    
Authorities say after police were unable to contact Perna-Rutsky, officers approached the home and found him dead inside.
    
Carpenter says an autopsy will determine if Perna-Rutsky was killed by police or if he took his own life.

© 2017 Associated Press


