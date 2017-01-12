Man found dead inside vehicle in Va. Beach

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle, Thursday.

Officials were called to the scene in the 700 block of Hampshire Ln. around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived they found the body of a man inside a parked vehicle.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Homicide Unit is currently on scene and investigating.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)