Man gets red light ticket in Phoenix, city he says he's never visited

The Phoenix Police Department included photos of Rick Prichard allegedly running a red light with the ticket. (Photo: KING)

A Tacoma, Washington man got a traffic ticket more than 1,000 miles away from his home, and he says he wasn’t the person behind the wheel.

"It's a bunch of junk,” said Rick Prichard, as he pointed a pile of documents on his dining room table.

He received a red light violation ticket from the City of Phoenix, the day after Valentine’s Day.

"It's not something you'd expect on the 15th of February,” he said. “Maybe a belated valentine’s card, but that's not a valentine’s card."

The ticket includes a picture of the driver and a link to see video of what appears to be a grey pick-up truck going through a red light on January 24 in Phoenix.

“It's nighttime. This guy wears glasses to drive; I wear glasses to read, and his face is a little wider than mine,” Prichard said.

The license plate in the picture matches the plates on Prichard’s truck, but he says his truck color and design are different, including an added canopy on Prichard’s truck.

Prichard also says he made purchases at Metropolitan Market and Safeway in Tacoma on the day he allegedly ran the red light.

Prichard sent a letter and a copy of his driver's license to contest the $275 dollar ticket.

“We’re confident in our red light camera system,” a spokesperson from Phoenix Police said.

He said detectives reviewed Prichard's driver's license photo and the photo from the camera at the intersection and believe that it appears to be the same person.

"I've never been to Arizona ever. I mean how does this happen?" said Prichard.

It will be a up the court in Arizona to decide if Prichard is responsible for running the light 1,000 miles away from his home.

"I want this to go away, and I want to be vindicated of any wrong doing,” Prichard said.

© 2017 KING-TV