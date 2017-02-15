Man grazed by bullet while driving his car in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- A 31-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired into his car, Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Native Dancer Court around 9 p.m.

Arago Harrell was injured in the shooting. He was found suffering from a non-life threatening grazed gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Sentara Albermarle Medical Center and should be released soon.

Harrell told officials that he was driving a 1998 Chevy Tahoe near Lafayette and Graves Ave. when the shooting occurred.

No suspect information has been released.

Officers are currently investigating.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City Police at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

