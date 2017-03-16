Man indicted for shooting death of wife in Elizabeth City

Samuel Mansfield (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A 72-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of his wife.

Samuel Frank Mansfield called police on December 14, 2016, and told them he had just shot his wife, Phyllis. He told officers that he had been talking to social workers about his wife's "issues."

He was thinking of putting his wife in a assisted-living home, but instead called her to the garage and shot her.

A Grand Jury was presented evidence in the homicide, Monday. They returned with an indictment for Second Degree Murder, three days later.

Mansfield was released after posting a $50,000 secured, and $200,000 unsecured bond.

© 2017 WVEC-TV