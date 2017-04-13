Man injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Charles Avenue just before 10:15 p.m.
A man was hurt in the shooting, he was taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
