Man injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Charles Avenue just before 10:15 p.m.

A man was hurt in the shooting, he was taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV