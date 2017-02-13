Man injured in shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured, Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Cale St. around 6 p.m.

22-year-old Quentin Williams was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Sentara Albermarle Medical Center for treatment. He has since been released.

The victim was shot by a stranger, and there is no description at this time.

If you have any information call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 of the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

