WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Close

Man injured in shooting on Columbus Ave.

Staff , WVEC 10:53 PM. EST January 11, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting, Wednesday. 

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Columbus Ave. 

Crews were called to the scene just after 9:45 p.m. 

When officials arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury is considered non-life threatening. The man was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. 

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. 

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories