Man injured in shooting on Columbus Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating following a shooting, Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Columbus Ave.

Crews were called to the scene just after 9:45 p.m.

When officials arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury is considered non-life threatening. The man was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)