CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Parrish Street just before 10 p.m.
When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
