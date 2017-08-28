Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Parrish Street just before 10 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

