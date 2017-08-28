WVEC
Chesapeake shooting leaves man injured

Staff , WVEC 10:30 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Parrish Street just before 10 p.m. 

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

