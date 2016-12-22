Man looking to adopt new kitten, finds his lost kitten at animal shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Humane Society says 'Bon Bon', a sweet little kitty, has been at their shelter since early October.

They said they weren't really sure why she was having such a hard time finding a home, "but as it turns out, there was a very special reason."

The Humane Society posted to their Facebook page that Jonathan, pictured above, came to JHS with a friend in search of a kitten. He was looking for a new furry friend to replace his older cat who had gone missing months ago.

According to the shelter, 'Bon Bon's' real name is Misty and had been missing since October. Could it be his missing kitty? It was!

Now she is back home for the holidays, where she belongs!