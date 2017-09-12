Man pleads guilty in shooting death of sleeping woman

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges in the 2015 fatal shooting of a sleeping woman.



News outlets report 22-year-old Antonio Cyree Lamont Lockamy was sentenced Tuesday in Sampson County District Court to between 16 and 20 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Lockamy was charged in the killing of 30-year-old Gerri Newkirk, who was shot dead in her bed in January 2015.



Prosecutors said Lockamy was upset Newkirk's boyfriend, Dartez Faulk, had taken his gun and bested him in a public fight, and thus went to the Clinton apartment to exact revenge. Seven shots were fired through a window, and Newkirk was hit in the leg, face and chest.



Faulk and Newkirk's three children weren't injured.

