Man pleads guilty to violent carjacking in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty to his role in a carjacking that occurred in November 2016.

According to court documents, on November 20 Mark Anthony Johnson drove to a convenience store in Hampton accompanied by two other vehicles. He got out of his car and walked into the store with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Johnson pointed the assault rifle at the clerk and two other people before walking out of the store and pointing it at the carjacking victim.

Another vehicle that arrived with Johnson blocked the victim's car to keep them from exiting.

Johnson pulled the victim from the vehicle and hit him with the rifle. The victim was forced to the ground where Johnson and others began kicking the victim.

One of Johnson's friends got into the victim's car and drove off.

Johnson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He will be sentenced on December 4 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years for the carjacking and a minimum of 7 years to a maximum of life for brandishing the firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

