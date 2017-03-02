Man robs Wells Fargo in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, a man entered the Wells Fargo on Monticello Ave. just before 4 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect ran away after taking an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured.
A suspect matching the description given to police was detained near Church St. and Princess Anne.
No suspect information is available at this time.
