WVEC
Close

Man robs Wells Fargo in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 5:52 PM. EST March 02, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a man entered the Wells Fargo on Monticello Ave. just before 4 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect ran away after taking an undisclosed amount of money. 

No one was injured. 

A suspect matching the description given to police was detained near Church St. and Princess Anne. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories