Man sentenced 18-years for cocaine and firearm crimes

Jail corridor and cells (Photo: allanswart)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who was previously convicted of 12 felonies was sentenced Tuesday for cocaine and firearms offenses.

Clarence L. Lyons, 44, of Newport News distributed cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin in Newport News in February of 2017, according to court documents.

Officers received a tip that Lyons was usually in possession of a firearm when he was dealing drugs. On February 24, 2017, officers conducted a surveillance of Lyon's hotel room and arrested him when he came out.

Newport News police found he was carrying a loaded gun, marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. After searching his hotel room, detectives also found a syringe and marijuana paraphernalia.

Lyons was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

© 2018 WVEC-TV