Man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for producing child porn

(Photo: KVUE)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 43-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Monday, for production of child pornography.

Robert Lee Petty is from Virginia Beach.

Petty pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2016.

According to court documents, Petty forced an 11-year-old child to produce child pornography for him. The abuse lasted for about five years. Petty was in the room while the production was taking place in several videos.

"Production of child pornography is one of the most offensive and serious crimes in the entire criminal code," said Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "While these crimes can be very difficult to talk about, we must continue to bring awareness to these prosecutions with the goal of protecting our children from sexual predators by deterring others from committing similar crimes."

Petty was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. He was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release to be completed as soon as he is released from prison.

