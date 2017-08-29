Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing wife, shooting stepson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 53-year-old was sentenced to prison Tuesday for killing his wife and shooting his step son in 2015.

James Wallace White Jr. lived with his wife Bridgette White and her two sons on Baccalaureate Drive.

On May 7, 2015. White and his wife got into a fight and Bridgette left to stay at a friend's house. The next day White showed her sons a picture of a man he believed she was having an affair with.

White said "If she brings him here, I'm going to blow his head off," and explained that if Bridgette came to the home with him, they would "go out together." White then showed Bridgette's sons a handgun he had tucked into his waistband.

Later that night Bridgette and a friend arrived to pack up some belongings when White walked into the bedroom and locked the door, before yelling at and slapping her.

Bridgette's two sons and friend were in the hallway when James pushed passed them and took out the gun. He fired the gun twice, shooting Bridgette in the face and her son in the shoulder.

Bridgette's son survived, but she died at the scene.

White ran away but officer were able to located him down the street. He admitted shooting Bridgette and her son during an interview with police.

White was charged with First Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm.

"What really offends me is the number of lives that have been ruined," said Judge William R. O'Brien during sentencing. "Your actions cannot be condoned by any society."

White was sentenced to 40 years in prison with supervised probation following his release.

© 2017 WVEC-TV