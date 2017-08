Getty Images/iStockphoto

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Restmere Road just before 10:30 p.m.

One man was seriously injured. His condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

