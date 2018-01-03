Man shot and killed outside Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Little Creek Road around 6:10 p.m. for a suspicious situation. Once on the scene, officials found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators determined the shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 423 E. Little Creek Road.

As detectives continue to investigate this deadly shooting, residents and motorists can expect police presence and limited road closures in the area.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

