Man shot in Newport News, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Sunday police responded to a shooting in Newport News.

At approximately 2:15 pm, Communication Dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 900 Block of Emma Court.

Once police arrival they located a male victim suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound to the right hip area.

The victim advised officers that he was standing in the area of Mytilene Drive and 76th Street when he was approached by an unknown male armed with a firearm.

The suspect demanded the victim's money and wallet at which time the two men got into a physical altercation. The victim managed to run away at which time he heard two gunshots.

The victim ran to the area of the 900 Block of Emma Court where he collapsed due to his injury. A nearby resident called for the authorities. The victim was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.

The victim is a 23 year old male resident of Hampton. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Newport News Crimeline at 1888 LOCK U UP.

