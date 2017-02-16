Man shot in the wrist in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A shooting left one person injured, Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Walker Ave. just before 5:30 p.m.

When officials arrived they found 21-year-old TreQuan Deonte Moore suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right wrist.

Moore said he does not know the person who shot him.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

