Man shot, injured on Peach Orchard Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at the 3800 block of Peach Orchard Circle around 8 p.m. The victim sustained injuries to a lower extremities.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he is being transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

