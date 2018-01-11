Man shot, injured on Peach Orchard Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at the 3800 block of Peach Orchard Circle around 8 p.m. The victim sustained injuries to a lower extremities.
His injuries are non-life threatening and he is being transported to a local hospital.
No further information has been released at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs