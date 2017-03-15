WVEC
Man shot, juvenile taken into custody after alleged domestic dispute

Staff , WVEC 9:02 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A shooting left one man seriously injured and a minor in custody, Wednesday evening. 

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Holly Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. 

Officers were called to scene to help a person who had been shot. When they arrived they learned that the shooting was a result of an alleged domestic dispute that had happened earlier. 

One man was shot, he was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. 

A juvenile suspect was taken into police custody. 

There is no word on what the domestic dispute was about. 

Detectives are investigating. 

