PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was shot in a lower extremity Friday night in Portsmouth.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Elm Avenue.

On the scene, officers found the man and he was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

No further information has been released at this time.

