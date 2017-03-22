Man stabbed in Norfolk, expected to be okay

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed, Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of Goff St. around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and is expected to be okay.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV