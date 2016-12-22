Man suffers serious injuries following accident at Portsmouth shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- One man suffered serious injuries following an accident at a shipyard, Thursday.

The industrial accident occurred on Harper Ave. just after 8:30 a.m.

The victim suffered a serious injury to his arm. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time, however, his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Officials have not released the cause of the accident.