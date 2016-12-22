WVEC
Man suffers serious injuries following accident at Portsmouth shipyard

Staff , WVEC 3:54 PM. EST December 22, 2016

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- One man suffered serious injuries following an accident at a shipyard, Thursday. 

The industrial accident occurred on Harper Ave. just after 8:30 a.m. 

The victim suffered a serious injury to his arm. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time, however, his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. 

Officials have not released the cause of the accident.


