Search suspended for man swept out to sea in Depoe Bay

Crews search for a man who was swept off rocks in Depoe Bay. (Photo: Depoe Bay Fire Dist., KGW)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for a man who was swept out to sea in Depoe Bay Thursday morning.

Crews searched for the 47-year-old man on the ground and from a helicopter. Oregon State Police say the man is from Mexico and has no known family in the area. They are working with the Mexican consulate to notify the man's family before releasing his name.

The man disappeared at around 11:20 a.m. The Depoe Bay Fire District said he was swept off rocks in downtown Depoe Bay. Witnesses told police the man stepped over the sea wall to look at the ocean and was swept off the rocks.

Firefighters and @USCGPacificNW searching for person swep off rocks in downtown Depoe Bay...DON’T JUMP WALLS, IT’S DANGEROUS!! pic.twitter.com/h6lCNlXurl — Depoe Bay Fire Dist. (@DepoeBayFire) January 18, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. The National Weather Service expected breaking waves of 35-45 feet.

In Lincoln City, Ore., a woman was knocked down and injured by a sneaker wave.

