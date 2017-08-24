Man turns himself in to Newport News police for 2nd degree murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Hampton man turned himself in overnight for 2nd degree murder.

Police released a warrant on 24-year-old Donnell A. Howard for a shooting on August 17th.

Around 10 p.m., Newport News police were dispatched to the 7400 block of River Road for a shooting.

Once they arrived they found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim, 27-year-old Eric Blackshear of Newport News, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m..

On Wednesday, the police department obtained warrants on Howard for Murder 2nd Degree, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon in Reference to a homicide.

No further information was released.

