Man suspected of using stolen credit card info at gas station in Yorktown

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 4:26 PM. EST February 15, 2017

YORK CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit card information at a gas station. 

The stolen credit card was information was used at the Royal Farms located at 1500 George Washington Memorial Highway. 

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect. 

If you have seen this man, or know who he may be, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

