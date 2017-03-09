Man wanted for sexual assault in Suffolk turns himself in

Marcel Andre Ausby (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Thursday that 36-year-old Marcel Andre Ausby who was wanted on sexual assault charges turned himself into police Wednesday night.

Ausby, who is from the 100 block of Nancy Drive in Suffolk, faces charges of Abduction with Intent to Defile, and Attempted Object Sexual Penetration.

The charges are in connection to an incident that happened on March 7 in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Officers said Ausby knew the woman involved in the incident.

