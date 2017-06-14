Bryan Carl Cage (Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- The man accused of shooting a Virginia Beach police officer told a judge he is a retired Army veteran during his first court appearance.

During the short hearing, a judge formally read Bryan Cage, 46, his charges, which include Attempted Capital Murder.

Cage appeared disabled as he was brought into the video conference in a wheelchair. He winced in pain at times.

Police say Cage shot an officer at his home when police tried to execute a search warrant for suspicion of child pornography on electronic devices.

An hours long barricade situation followed the incident.

Three other officers also received minor injuries. The officer who was shot is expected to survive.

13News Now went back to Cage’s Ohio Avenue home a Wednesday.

Neighbors who didn't want to be identified in respect of the family were shocked about the child pornography allegations, but said Cage had a long history of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"We just know that he really struggled to get the help he needed. And I feel that his parents did everything that they could do,” one neighbor said. "I spent Christmas a few years back with the whole family and he did come into the house for dinner. He struck me as nice individual. Very quiet, but he was a nice individual."

A judge denied Cage court appointed counsel. His next hearing is June 28. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 11.

