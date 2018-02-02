Man with knife dies after he was shot by police offices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man wielding a knife has died after he was shot by a police officer.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. Friday about a man who was harming himself.



The Charlotte Fire Department and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and told police that the man had a knife and would not cooperate. The department said Officer Daniel Flynn confronted the man, perceived a threat and shot him. The man was identified as 27-year-old Charlie Shoupe, who was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center.



Police said there would be an internal investigation. Flynn, a 10-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.



