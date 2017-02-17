Man with stolen handgun detained at Ft. Eustis gate

Darren Eugene Green Jr. (Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A resident of Ft. Eustis was taken into custody after a stolen handgun was found in his possession, Thursday night.

23-year-old Darren Eugene Green Jr. was detained at the date, for reasons unknown, when a handgun, reportedly stolen from Gloucester County, was found on his person.

Officers arrived at the Ft. Eustis Military Police Station just before 11 p.m. to aid in transporting Green to the Newport News Magistrates' office. A warrant for possessing a stolen firearm was obtained.

Green is in custody of the Newport News City Jail.

(© 2017 WVEC)