Maneuver for HB2 repeal falls short in North Carolina House

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The latest effort by Democrats at the North Carolina legislature to try to repeal the state's "bathroom bill" has fallen short.



House Minority Leader Darren Jackson proposed an amendment Tuesday to a measure dealing with the state Banking Commission that would have repealed the law known as House Bill 2.



Republican rules Chairman David Lewis - leading the floor debate - deemed the amendment out of order because it wasn't relevant to the banking legislation. The chamber voted essentially along party lines to uphold Lewis' decision.



Jackson and other Democrats portrayed it as a last-ditch maneuver to repeal HB2, which limits LGBT nondiscrimination laws and which public restrooms transgender people can use. They fear the NCAA will soon pull North Carolina bids for championship events through 2022 because of HB2.

