PHARR, TEXAS - Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly two tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of "limes" at the Texas/Mexico border.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations estimated the marijuana had a street value around $790,000.

Non-intrusive imaging and a canine team located 34,764 packages from the shipment, with a total weight of approximately 3,947 pounds of marijuana.

CBP said the seizure happened on Jan. 30 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.





Marijuana bundled to look like limes seized at the Pharr International Bridge on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

