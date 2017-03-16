Massive fire breaks out in downtown Raleigh

A building under construction became engulfed in flames in downtown Raleigh. (Photo: Lori Denberg via WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/WVEC) -- Firefighters battled a massive structure fire in downtown Raleigh, Thursday night.

According to the Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD, The five-alarm fire happened at a building that had been under construction and spread to other buildings.

Apartment buildings are on both sides of the construction site, but crews were unsure if anyone was inside those units during the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Downtown Raleigh watch tower crane fall pic.twitter.com/GsLRCEQwuL — Danny Horton (@Danny51legend) March 17, 2017

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017

Huge fire downtown Raleigh on Jones pic.twitter.com/QsNIZuAvJm — Nate (@CricFanUSA) March 17, 2017

