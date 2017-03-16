WVEC
Close

Massive fire breaks out in downtown Raleigh

Staff , WVEC 11:26 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/WVEC) -- Firefighters battled a massive structure fire in downtown Raleigh, Thursday night.

According to the Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD, The five-alarm fire happened at a building that had been under construction and spread to other buildings. 

Apartment buildings are on both sides of the construction site, but crews were unsure if anyone was inside those units during the fire. 

No injuries have been reported. 

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories