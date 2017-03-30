WATCH LIVE: Portion of I-85 collapses in massive fire

A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire burned on I-85 near Piedmont Road Thursday evening.

Flames erupted underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector. 11Alive's SkyTracker shows traffic both north and south on I-85 is stopped due to the fire.

There were no signs of any injuries, Atlanta Fire Dept. Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.

Atlanta Fire appeared to have gotten the fire under control by 8 p.m. Drivers were being re-routed down the highway to nearby exits.

11Alive TrafficTracker Crash Clark said to avoid Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive near the Buford-Spring Connector. Drivers should also avoid I-85 South into town.

11Alive is working to put together a list of alternate routes.

