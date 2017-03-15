WVEC
'Master of None' Season 2 hits Netflix May 12

Carly Mallenbaum , USA TODAY , WVEC 4:44 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

Aziz Ansari's Emmy-winning comedy, Master of None, has a Season 2 launch date: May 12. The star and co-creator shared the news Wednesday, complete with Vespas.

Season 1 ended with Ansari's Dev splitting up with Rachel (Noël Wells) and boarding a flight for Italy so he could "go to pasta-making school."

So how does that all pan out?

We'll find out in May, when Dev returns to New York to, as Netflix says, "take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him."

