'Master of None' Season 2 hits Netflix May 12

Dev (Aziz Ansari) and Arnold (Eric Wareheim) are back for 'Master of None' season 2. (Photo: Netflix)

Aziz Ansari's Emmy-winning comedy, Master of None, has a Season 2 launch date: May 12. The star and co-creator shared the news Wednesday, complete with Vespas.

Season 1 ended with Ansari's Dev splitting up with Rachel (Noël Wells) and boarding a flight for Italy so he could "go to pasta-making school."

So how does that all pan out?

We'll find out in May, when Dev returns to New York to, as Netflix says, "take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him."

USA TODAY