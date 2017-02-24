Math teacher tries to propose marriage in front of 5th graders

(Photo: Jukin)

WEST CARROLLTON, OH -- QUIET PLEASE! Middle school science teacher Jason Seifert wanted to address a rumor with his fifth grade students. A rumor was circulating that Seifert was dating their math teacher, Ally Barker.

On Valentine's Day, Seifert stood in front of the class and brought up the rumor in front of everyone, including Miss Barker.

He confirmed that they're dating and went a step further, telling the class that he is "completely in love" with her.

With that, the kids went crazy.

With all of the screaming and talking from the middle schoolers, it took Seifert almost four minutes to get to the real reason for his announcement. A marriage proposal.

