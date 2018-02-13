McCrory, other Republicans baring down on $58M pipeline fund

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Former Gov. Pat McCrory and other North Carolina Republicans want more answers about an agreement between Democratic successor Roy Cooper and Atlantic Coast Pipeline builders over a $58 million fund.



McCrory has criticized the mitigation fund negotiated between utilities creating the pipeline and Cooper's office. Cooper's administration says the agreement was reached separately from the water permit state regulators issued recently and payments are voluntary.



McCrory wants an ethics investigation of Cooper, telling The News & Observer of Raleigh on Tuesday the fund at a minimum gives the impression of payments for the permit.



Legislation given final approval Tuesday and heading to Cooper overrules the agreement so fund dollars go to public schools. Republican lawmakers also want Cooper's legislative lobbyist to answer written questions about the agreement by Thursday.

