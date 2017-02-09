McDonald's testing snow crab sandwich

McDonald's now offers a crab cake sandwich at four California locations. (Photo: McDonald's)

McDonald's is classing up the joint by introducing a snow crab sandwich, which is being served at four San Francisco Bay Area restaurants.

It's at least the second attempt by the burger maker to tap into the Bay Area food scene for inspiration. In May, the company unveiled the made-to-order Gilroy Garlic Fries, made with garlic from Gilroy, California. The garlic fries were served in four restaurants in South Bay.

If successful, the snow crab sandwich could pose a threat to the old McDonald's standard: The everlasting Filet-O-Fish.

The sandwich was created with the help of local chef Ryan Scott, who has appeared on Top Chef and The Rachel Ray Show among others. It consists of crab meat mixed with celery and seasoned mayo on romaine lettuce and tomato, atop a sourdough bun.

The company said it is testing the crabby waters after the success of the garlic fries. The sandwich will be offered at four restaurants in San Jose.

"We wanted to test our own take on the beloved crab sandwich,” said Nick Vergis, McDonald’s co-op president of the San Francisco Bay Area. “We’re excited for our customers to try it and share their feedback.”

If all goes well, the sandwich could be available in about 250 stores later this year. The same promise was made when the garlic fries came out. Now they're available in nearly 240 stores throughout the Greater Bay Area.

USA TODAY