MEAC tourney boosts local business

Banners welcoming the MEAC tournament fly outside of Scope Arena (Photo: Charlie Hatfield)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It’s the 5th Annual Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for Men’s and Women’s basketball in downtown Norfolk. Thousands of people are expected to flood the Scope Arena to attend the tournament and nearby events.



Celebrity Chef Jacoby Ponder is hosting several events throughout the week at the downtown Restaurant BITE, across the street from the arena.



“The fact that MEAC is here and it’s right across the street from BITE we decided to partner with them,” said Ponder.



Ponder has also partnered NSU Alum and comedian, “Dre Day the Comedian” for a Saturday social at the restaurant.



“It’s going to be so many people they are estimating thousands of people downtown. I’m excited for people to get to know me and hear me tell jokes here. I am looking forward to the experience,” said Dre Day the Comedian.



Tony DiFilippo the CEO of Norfolk Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (Visit Norfolk) said they prepare for the tournament year round and help coordinate events during the week like the Mayor’s Reception on Thursday. He said they look forward to continuing to have the tournament in Norfolk for years to come.



“It’s not just about basketball, it’s almost like a family reunion,” said DiFilippo.



He also said a recent study showed MEAC helped bring millions of dollars to the city.



“We did with MEAC an economic impact study and about $4.6 million dollars were estimated for last year,” said DiFilippo.

