Media outlets report PBS, NPR could face cuts under Trump

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- Several national media organizations reported in recent weeks that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could lose funding under President Donald Trump, and, face privatization.

"But it's pretty early on in the conversation," said WHRO President and CEO Bert Schmidt. "So we're not really sure where the budget will end up. but we feel pretty good that the people of Hampton Roads love WHRO and know the value it brings as a local public media organization."

In the last year alone, WHRO television has broadcast important documentaries on the state of military medicine, and, an effort to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder cope with their personal challenges through the use of comedy.

There has also been the award-winning, on-going "Wall of Faces" campaign, to link photographs and oral testimonies with the 58,000 names on the Vietnam Wall.

And, there have been numerous children's programs, historical films, and holiday concerts.

"We love waking up every morning knowing what we do makes a difference in the community," said Schmidt.

In the days before and after the inauguration of President Trump, several social media and national news outlets including ABC, have reported that changes could be coming.

The Hill reported that Trump placed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on the chopping block, along with the National Endowment For The Arts and the National Endowment For The Humanities . Specifically, the Hill said, Trump's team indicated that the CPB would be privatized while the two endowments would be cut entirely.

Schmidt hopes not.

"We're owned by 19 public school divisions that provide services to schools throughout the entire state," he said. "And we save public schools millions of dollars every year. Fortunately we get bi-partisan support throughout Hampton Roads and hopeful that will continue."

And although it is true that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting does receive $445 million in federal funding, the fact is, stations like WHRO generate more than 50 percent of their budgets through local fundraisers and grants, and contributions from their more than 19,000 members.

