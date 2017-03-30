Men accost woman before shooting at her car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Woman's death leads to investigation
-
Church bus crash kills 13 people
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment
-
Family fights for sick boy
-
Agreement reached to repeal HB2
-
Charges dropped against two people
-
Suffolk Bus Drivers Plan Sick Out
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast
More Stories
-
North Carolina governor signs 'bathroom law' repealMar 30, 2017, 4:20 p.m.
-
NC's General Assembly passes HB2 repeal bill, heads…Mar 30, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Special Grand Jury to investigate councilman's…Mar 30, 2017, 6:38 p.m.