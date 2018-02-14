Midtown Tunnel westbound lanes expect partial or full closures

Inside the new westbound Midtown Tunnel. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Transportation will be closing down parts of the Midtown Tunnel starting Wednesday until Thursday.

The westbound lanes will alternate closures starting at 8 p.m. on February 14 to 5 a.m. on February 15.

Officials said there is a potential for a full closure between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. on February 15.

All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure times are subject to change.

