Midtown Tunnel westbound lanes expect partial or full closures

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Transportation will be closing down parts of the Midtown Tunnel starting Wednesday until Thursday.
The westbound lanes will alternate closures starting at 8 p.m. on February 14 to 5 a.m. on February 15.
Officials said there is a potential for a full closure between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. on February 15.
All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure times are subject to change.
