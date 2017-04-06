Military has long history with jet pilots and hypoxia problems

US Marines Corps T-45 Goshawk jet flight trainer aircraft. Flying above clouds over Florida USA. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Education Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WVEC) -- Between 2008 and 2010, Air Force F-22 Raptor pilots based at Langley Air Force Base experienced fourteen "physiological events" related to hypoxia, stemming from problems related to the airplane's on-board oxygen generation system.

A stand-down was ordered in 2011, and for 142 days, the fighter jet did not fly.

College of William and Mary Kinesiology and Health Sciences Professor Ken Kambis embarked on a study of the condition with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in 2012.

"This rapid deployment to high altitudes can induce some very debilitating symptoms like splitting headaches, nausea, vision disturbances, inability to perform simple tasks," he said.

Now, the Navy is having similar problems with its Boeing T-45-C "Goshawk" training jet.

All 197 of the aircrafts, flown at Naval Air Stations Kingsville, Texas, Pensacola, Florida, and Meridian, Mississippi, have been ordered this week into a two-day "operational pause."

Naval Air Force Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker has been working to solve the issue since October, 2015. Navy Times report that Shoemaker has sent out three directives that said, among other things, "I am committed to removing this risk to our aircrews and have prioritized efforts toward that goal."

House Armed Services Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee Chairman Rob Wittman, said in a statement to 13News Now:

“The Navy is taking hypoxia seriously on the T-45s and the F-18s. I have held several hearings and meetings with uniformed leadership and industry in order to address this issue. Pilot safety is important, and the Air Boss, VADM Mike Shoemaker, has signaled how important hypoxia is by initiating a 2-day safety stand-down to determine the cause of the lack of oxygen in the cockpit and the faults in the environmental regulator systems in these aircraft. I look forward to receiving the findings of this latest stand-down in order to help determine the way ahead to fix this problem.”

