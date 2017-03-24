Military, veteran job fair to be held in Norfolk

Military uniform with faded boards painted in American USA flag (Photo: tab1962)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Non-Commissioned Officers Association of the United States of America (NCOA) will host a Military Career Expo, Thursday, March 30.

According to the NCOA, more than 200,000 military service members return home from active duty each year. They then look into jobs within the civilian sector.

The Military Career Expo will be held at the Scope Arena on Brambleton Ave. It will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

National and local employers will be in attendance.

Parking for the expo will be covered by NCOA.

Veterans, active duty, and service member's dependents are welcome to attend the event.

For more information, visit the job fair's website.

