6,000 sailors deploy with the George H.W. Bush Strike group

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 6,000 sailors attached to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike group deployed on Saturday.

The strike group is comprised of USS George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron 22 along with guided-missle destroyers USS Laboon, USS Truxtun.

Mayport, Florida based guided-missle cruisers USS Philippine Sea and USS Hue City also deployed with the strike group.

The deployment is said to be a part of a regular rotation of forces to support security operations, provide crisis response capability and increase naval presence in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

