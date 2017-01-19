USS George H.W. Bush (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 6,000 sailors attached to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike group will deploy on January 21st.

The strike group is compromised of USS George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron 22 along with guided-missle destroyers USS Laboon, USS Truxtun.

Mayoport, Florida based guided-missle cruisers USS Philippine Sea and USS Hue City will also deploy with the strike group.

The deployment is said to be a part of a regular rotation of forces to support security operations, provide crisis response capability and increase naval presence in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

